Michigan Supreme Court orders abortion rights initiative to appear on November ballot

Members of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers listen to attorneys during a hearing on Wednesday, August 31, in Lansing, Michigan. The Michigan Supreme Court ordered September 8 that a citizen-initiative ballot measure seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution be added to the November ballot.

The Michigan Supreme Court ordered Thursday that a citizen-initiative ballot measure seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution be added to the November ballot.

The court's 5-2 ruling was issued the day before Michigan's ballot needs to be finalized on Friday.

