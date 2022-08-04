Federal prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood building in Michigan.

Joshua Brereton of Paw Paw, Michigan, was charged with one count of arson of an organization receiving federal funding. If convicted, Brereton faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the Justice Department. The charge also carries a five-year mandatory minimum sentence.

