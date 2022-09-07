A Michigan state court on Wednesday declared Michigan's 1931 abortion ban unconstitutional and blocked it from being enforced, allowing abortion to remain legal in the state.

In an order issued Wednesday, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher permanently enjoined Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel from enforcing the 1931 law. Her order also directed the attorney general to advise the county prosecuting attorneys she's charged with supervising that the law has been declared unconstitutional.

CNN's Omar Jimenez contributed to this report.

