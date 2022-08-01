In the final days of Rep. Peter Meijer's close fight for his party's nomination, the Michigan Republican and his allies are slamming Democrats for meddling in Tuesday's GOP primary.

An outside group supporting Meijer -- one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump -- launched a new ad over the weekend criticizing the Democratic establishment for helping the freshman congressman's Trump-backed opponent.

