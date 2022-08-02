Michigan and Arizona primaries offer another test of Republican appetite for election deniers

A resident of Shawnee County fills out his ballot for the primary election on August 2 inside Heritage Hall in Topeka, Kansas. Republican voters in Michigan and Arizona are choosing their nominees in crucial Senate and governors' races.

 Evert Nelson/Topeka Capital-Journal/USA Today Network

Republican voters in Michigan and Arizona -- two states at the center of former President Donald Trump's 2020 election denial campaign -- are choosing their nominees in crucial Senate and governors' races on Tuesday, as the shape of the 2022 midterms comes into focus less than a hundred days from Election Day.

Trump's loss two years ago in those battleground states seeded right-wing anger and turned Republican primary campaigns up and down the ballot into referendums on his election lies. Allies of the former President are seeking offices crucial to the balance of power in Washington and in state governments, where the GOP is hoping to gain control of the election apparatus ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.