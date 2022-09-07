Former first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday spoke to the larger significance of holding a ceremony to unveil her and former President Barack Obama's official White House portraits, stressing the importance of upholding democratic traditions, including those surrounding the peaceful transfer of power between leaders.

"Traditions like this matter," she said, "not just for those of us who hold these positions but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy."

