Attorney General Merrick Garland has declined to rule out prosecuting former President Donald Trump and others for their role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol or attempting to interfere with the presidential election.

"We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone -- anyone -- who is criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6 or any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another accountable," Garland told NBC News' Lester Holt in a taped interview that ran in part Tuesday on MSNBC. "That is what we do. We don't pay any attention to other issues with respect to that."

CNN's Tierney Sneed and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

