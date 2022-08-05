Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, said he doesn't want a rematch between President Joe Biden and Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

"I think if in 2024 we're back to a Biden/Trump dynamic, it will be a pretty sad commentary on where our country is," Meijer, who lost to a Trump-backed primary opponent earlier this week, told CNN's John Avlon on "New Day" on Friday.

