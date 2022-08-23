Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told an audience in Kentucky on Monday that he believes democracy in the United States is on solid ground and said he expects the outcome of the upcoming midterm elections "to be very, very close either way" in the Senate.

McConnell did not repeat his assertion -- which received widespread attention last week -- that the House will be easier to flip to Republican control than the Senate. But he said during the event, "flipping the Senate -- what are the chances? It's a 50/50 proposition. We've got a 50/50 Senate right now, we've got a 50/50 nation and I think the outcome is likely to be very, very close either way."

