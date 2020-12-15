Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that following the electors meeting on Monday, "as of this morning, our country officially has a President-elect and a vice president-elect."

"The electoral college has spoken," he said from the Senate floor in the US Capitol, adding, "Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

McConnell's comments are significant given that many Senate Republicans still wouldn't recognize Biden's victory on Monday evening even after the Electoral College made the win official.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, made the remark after talking about the Donald Trump presidency in the past tense, touting his administration's accomplishments, including the country's "economic prosperity," "foreign policy," judicial appointments, and "bold regulatory changes" in a floor speech.

"It would take far more than one speech to catalog all the major wins the Trump administration has helped deliver for the American people," he said. "The outsider who swore he would shake up Washington and lead our country to new accomplishments, both at home and abroad proceeded to do exactly that. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence deserve our thanks and our gratitude for their tireless work and their essential roles in all these victories and in many more."

This story is breaking and will be updated.