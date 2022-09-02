McCarthy requests documents and testimony from Garland over Mar-a-Lago search

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, seen here on Capitol Hill on July 29, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland about the search of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland about the search of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago requesting that Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray testify in public and provide documents Republicans have requested relating to the search, as congressional GOP pressure on the Department of Justice intensifies.

House Republicans are limited in what they can do as they are currently in the minority and do not have the power to compel public testimony from Garland, but McCarthy's request offers a preview of the GOP agenda if Republicans take back the House in the November midterm elections, which would give them unilateral subpoena power.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed.

