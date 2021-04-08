Matt Gaetz associate likely to strike cooperation deal with federal government, attorneys say

Joel Greenberg, a key figure in the ongoing investigation into Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, is likely to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors, his attorney and prosecutors said in court Thursday.

Federal government lawyers and Greenberg's attorney told a judge the deal was not finalized but there is an expectation that within the next couple of months it could be resolved.

"We believe this case will be a plea," the federal attorney told the judge.

A deal would put pressure on Gaetz, as Greenberg would have to share what he knows about his friend and associate.

