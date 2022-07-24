Despite a Trump-backed election denier winning the GOP gubernatorial primary in Maryland, the state's moderate Republican governor said Sunday he's still fighting for the heart and soul of his party.

"There's no question that we lost a battle, and we're losing a few battles, but the fight is ... long from being over," Larry Hogan told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about his fight to control the future of the party amid former President Donald Trump's outsized influence on its direction.

