Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive for Covid-19, he tweeted Monday.
"I am feeling fine at the moment," said Hogan, who is vaccinated and has received a booster shot. The test was part of his regular testing routine, said Hogan, a Republican.
"As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible," Hogan tweeted, along with a link to the state's resources.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
