Mary Peltola could make history as the first Alaska Native in Congress

Mary Peltola, photographed at the Resource Industry Trade Organizations Host Congressional Candidate Forum, May 12.

 Ash Adams/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Democrat Mary Peltola could make history as the first Alaska Native in Congress -- while thwarting the attempted political comeback of former Gov. Sarah Palin -- if she emerges as the winner of a special House election when state elections officials tabulate ranked-choice ballots on Wednesday.

Her unlikely bid for the House is one that is unique to Alaska, where political relationships span decades and voters who have elected independents and write-in candidates to major offices have what Peltola calls a "libertarian bent" that at times defies the partisan label the state has earned by voting consistently for Republican presidential candidates.

