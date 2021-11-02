Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined $48,000 for not wearing a mask on House floor

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has been fined $48,000 for not wearing a mask on the House floor, according to a letter from the House Sergeant at Arms, obtained by CNN.
Greene has been fined 20 times for not wearing a mask. After receiving an initial warning in May, Greene was fined $500 for her first offense, and $2,500 for each subsequent offense, which is in line with House rules.
Greene has appealed at least one of her fines, but it was upheld. Greene was seen by CNN not wearing a mask on the floor Tuesday. The fines come from Greene's salary.
The letter from the House Sergeant at Arms was first reported by The Hill.
Democrats implemented the rule last year amid the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instated the rule that members had to wear masks on the floor, many Republicans have evaded the rules and been fined as a result. Many GOP lawmakers continued to protest the mask rules long after the protocols were first instilled.
