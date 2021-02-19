Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he will vote against Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for the director of the Office of Management and Budget, which will make it difficult for her to be confirmed given Republican resistance to her nomination.

"I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden's public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others. I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget," Manchin said in a statement.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.