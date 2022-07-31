Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia refused to say Sunday whether he thinks President Joe Biden deserves a second term in office.

"I'm not getting involved in any election right now. 2022, 2024, I'm not speculating on it. President Biden is my president right now. I'm going to work with him and his administration to the best of my ability to help the people in my state of West Virginia and this country," Manchin told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked whether he thinks Biden deserves to be reelected in two years.

