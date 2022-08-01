Manchin, Democratic leadership strike deal to advance controversial natural gas pipeline in Appalachia

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic leaders have agreed to advance a stalled natural gas pipeline.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership have agreed to advance a stalled natural gas pipeline in Manchin's home region as part of a larger deal to reform federal environmental permitting, according to a one-page summary Manchin's office shared with CNN.

The permitting deal was struck between Manchin, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to secure Manchin's vote on the larger economic and clean energy package.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.