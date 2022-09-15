Man who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt at US Capitol riot sentenced to 75 days in jail

This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Va., on Jan. 13, 2021.

 Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP

A Virginia man who was infamously photographed wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt and an "SS" t-shirt inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to more than two months in jail.

Robert Packer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge in January. Images of Packer inside the Capitol gained national attention as the riot unfolded and became a symbol of the numerous other rioters who have similarly expressed white supremacist and antisemitic views.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.