The man who pulled former Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone into the crowd of violent rioters on January 6, 2021, yelling "I got one!" was sentenced Thursday to 90 months behind bars.

In the lower west terrace tunnel, a small entryway into the Capitol, the mob fought police with chemical spray, poles, bats, and officers' own batons and shields against the line of police -- including Fanone -- protecting the building and those inside.

