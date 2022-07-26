Man who assaulted law enforcement at US Capitol sentenced to five years in prison

A frame taken from the body worn camera of a of MPD Officer shows Mark Ponder armed with a long pole with red, white, and blue stripes.

 Dept. of Justice

A federal judge sentenced a man who assaulted law enforcement officers with poles during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol -- and continued to scuffle with officers even after being briefly detained that day -- to more than five years in prison on Tuesday.

Mark Ponder pleaded guilty in April to assaulting law enforcement and has been held without bond since March 2021. The 56-year-old Washington, DC, resident also was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.