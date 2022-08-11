Floyd Ray Roseberry, who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb near the US Capitol almost one year ago, will be released from jail after a judge determined Thursday that he was suffering side effects from improper medication at the time of the incident.

Roseberry, 50, suffers from mental health issues because of a traumatic childhood, his lawyers said. He was prescribed two medications by his primary care doctor -- who is not a psychologist -- in an effort to deal with his diagnosis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.