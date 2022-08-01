Man accused of impersonating Homeland Security agent pleads guilty

Arian Taherzadeh is pictured in federal court in April.

 Bill Hennessy

Arian Taherzadeh, a Washington, DC man who impersonated a Department of Homeland Security agent while prosecutors say he ingratiated himself with federal agents through gifts and rent-free apartments, pleaded guilty on Monday and agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department.

The case, which put four Secret Service members on administrative leave and involved years of deception, according to court documents, continued to crystallize Monday as new charges and information were revealed during the plea hearing.

