A man who is accused of bringing weapons to a Pennsylvania vote counting center after the 2020 presidential election was arrested Tuesday for allegedly illegally trespassing at the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Antonio LaMotta of Virginia is charged with four misdemeanors. He has not entered a formal plea, and a lawyer for LaMotta is not yet listed on the court docket.

