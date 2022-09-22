French President Emmanuel Macron warned of a global "crisis of democracies" following years of "pressure" and "destabilization" efforts in an exclusive US interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

"I think we have [a] big crisis of democracies, of what I would call liberal democracies. Let's be clear about that. Why? First, because being open societies and being open and very cooperative democracies put pressure on your people. It could destabilize them," Macron said an interview taped Wednesday, which will air Thursday on CNN's "The Lead."

