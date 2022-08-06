US Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley was promoted to the rank of general in a ceremony Saturday, becoming the first Black four-star general in the military branch's 246-year history.

Langley will take command of the US Africa Command, which oversees the nation's military presence in Africa, in a change of command ceremony at its Germany headquarters on Monday.

CNN's Jacquelyne Germain and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

