Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said at The Texas Tribune festival Saturday that if former President Donald Trump becomes the Republican Party's nominee for president in 2024, she will not remain a Republican.

"I'm going to make sure Donald Trump, I'm going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won't be a Republican," Cheney said.

CNN's Gregory Krieg, Eric Bradner and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

