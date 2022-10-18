GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump "shortly" to seek his testimony under oath as well as documents.

Speaking at the Harvard Institute of Politics Tuesday, the committee's vice chair did not commit to what the panel will do if Trump does not comply with the subpoena but said "we'll take the steps we need to take."

