Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk.

The three-term GOP congresswoman, who lost to a Donald Trump-backed primary challenger earlier this year, cast the stakes of Arizona's elections in national terms. "So what happens here in Arizona is not just important for Arizona, but it's important for the nation and for the future functioning of our constitutional republic," she said at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University's campus in Tempe.

