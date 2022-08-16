The immediate political future of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of former President Donald Trump's most powerful critics in the GOP, is at stake on Tuesday as the last of the House Republicans who voted for his impeachment to face primary voters.

She's facing a challenge from Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman, among others, in a state the former President won with nearly 70% of the vote in 2020. His enduring popularity there, coupled with Cheney's role as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, has made the three-term congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney a top target of Trump allies.

