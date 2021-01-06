UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: The District of Columbia will have a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern time tonight.
DC mayor issued curfew order. pic.twitter.com/RZBzGuJ7z5— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 6, 2021
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: Tear gas has been deployed inside the US Capitol building. Protestors are confirmed to be inside. CNN is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: A congressional staffer inside the Longworth House Office Building says the building is locked down.
"Very tense, lot of unknown," the staffer said.
Per a source on the ground: The Longworth House Office Building is locked down, but everyone is safe. @newspressnow— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
__________________________________________________________
UPDATE 1:22 P.M.: CSPAN is reporting protestors have breached the Capitol building. Some media reports indicate Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.
BOTH houses are now in recess. CSPAN reporting that protestors have entered the building.— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE 1:06 p.m.:
.@PatToomey (R-PA), is speaking now in Pennsylvania. He's speaking *against* the objection.— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
He adds that he plans to speak again with Sen. Hawley (@HawleyMO) objects to his state. #ElectoralCollege
______________________________________________________________
Some Republicans in Congress are forcing debate on Electoral College objections, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.
We're following the proceedings, with a keen eye towards area legislators.
Today I have the opportunity and the obligation to speak for my constituents and to object during the electoral college certification. I look forward to the debate— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 6, 2021
"Sadly a small band of Republican objectors may darken the view of our Democracy today," Schumer says. #ElectoralCollege— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
Right wing protestors are apparently skirmishing with police officers outside the Capitol building. Multiple buildings have been evacuated.
I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this.— Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021