Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., front left, and and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. right, walk with fellow senators during a Senate procession carrying boxes holding Electoral College votes through Statuary Hall to the House Chamber for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College votes, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: The District of Columbia will have a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern time tonight.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: Tear gas has been deployed inside the US Capitol building. Protestors are confirmed to be inside. CNN is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated. 

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: A congressional staffer inside the Longworth House Office Building says the building is locked down. 

"Very tense, lot of unknown," the staffer said.

UPDATE 1:22 P.M.: CSPAN is reporting protestors have breached the Capitol building. Some media reports indicate Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.

Some Republicans in Congress are forcing debate on Electoral College objections, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

We're following the proceedings, with a keen eye towards area legislators.

Right wing protestors are apparently skirmishing with police officers outside the Capitol building. Multiple buildings have been evacuated.

