UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: The District of Columbia will have a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern time tonight.

______________________________________________________________

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: Tear gas has been deployed inside the US Capitol building. Protestors are confirmed to be inside. CNN is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.

______________________________________________________________

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: A congressional staffer inside the Longworth House Office Building says the building is locked down.

"Very tense, lot of unknown," the staffer said.

__________________________________________________________

UPDATE 1:22 P.M.: CSPAN is reporting protestors have breached the Capitol building. Some media reports indicate Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.

______________________________________________________________

UPDATE 1:06 p.m.:

______________________________________________________________

Some Republicans in Congress are forcing debate on Electoral College objections, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

We're following the proceedings, with a keen eye towards area legislators.

Right wing protestors are apparently skirmishing with police officers outside the Capitol building. Multiple buildings have been evacuated.