UPDATE 5:44 p.m.: Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house, says Congress will reconvene tonight to continue counting Electoral College votes despite today's mob infiltrating the Capitol building and into the legislative chambers. The joint session will apparently reconvene at 7 p.m. central time.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the Electoral College count will continue tonight, despite the violence at the Capitol. #CapitolHill https://t.co/tFtAn3eJmU— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 5:42 p.m.: The Missouri Democratic Party issued a statement, blasting Hawley's decision to object to some of the electoral college votes.
NEW: The @MoDemParty just released a statement from its Chairman Michael Butler on the violence at the Capitol today.— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
"He has aided and abetted an attack on our democracy and U.S. Capitol. Josh Hawley does not deserve to be called a Senator." #CapitolHill
UPDATE 5:08 p.m.: National Guard has been activated to the Capitol Building. President Donald Trump sent out another tweet, although it cannot be shared. He claimed the election was a landslide win and was stolen from him, something that has not been proven in court.
These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 3:57 p.m.: Cori Bush, a Missouri Democratic representative, is apparently calling for the expulsion of House members who objected to the Electoral College vote. That would include Sam Graves, a Republican who represents Northwest Missouri.
Missouri's newest representative is apparently calling for the expulsion of any members who planned to object to the Electoral College vote.— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
If something like that were to pass, Graves would be thrown out of Congress. #ElectoralCollege https://t.co/4hsieu9C7p
UPDATE 3:21 p.m.: In a video message, President Trump says "you have to go home," but starts with the incorrect claim that the election was "stolen" from him.
January 6, 2021
UPDATE 3:16 p.m: During his national address, Biden said he wasn't concerned about his upcoming inauguration on January 20.
Biden is *not* concerned about his inauguration, he said after his speech. That's the only question he answered.— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: President-elect Joe Biden is calling for peace on national television, and he's challenging President Trump to do the same.
NEW: President-elect Joe Biden is calling for President Trump to go on national TV and call for peace. #ElectoralCollege— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 3:06 p.m.: Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall released a statement on the violence at the US Capitol. Marshall previously said he would object to some Electoral College votes.
January 6, 2021
UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: Harrowing images from inside the House chamber, where a congressman and a police officer hold back a protestor.
I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Capitol police barricading entrance to our sacred House chamber, while trying to calm the situation taking to protestors.— Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) January 6, 2021
What I’m witnessing is a disgrace. We’re better than this. Violence is NEVER the answer.
Law and order! pic.twitter.com/TFw2iTuceI
UPDATE 2:56 p.m.: Democratic leaders in Congress are calling for President Trump to demand protestors leave the Capitol complex.
Schumer-Pelosi: statement:— Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 6, 2021
“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.” pic.twitter.com/Mqlqs6ggmS
UPDATE 2:54 p.m.: Protestors have apparently breached the Kansas Statehouse, KMBC reports.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Capitol police apparently fired a shot inside the Capitol building. Some media outlets are reporting a woman was shot and is in critical condition.
From colleague Jake Gibson. Sr law enforcement says one shot fired inside the Capitol. Unclear who fired the shot— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 2:36 p.m.: Missouri Republican Representative Sam Graves issued a statement on Facebook.
The violence and lawlessness happening at the United States Capitol right now is completely unacceptable and...Posted by Sam Graves on Wednesday, January 6, 2021
UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Jason Kander, former Democratic Missouri Secretary of State, blasted Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Twitter.
"Whatever story you’re telling yourself to absolve yourself, Josh Hawley, is bull**** and you know it," he said. "Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting, Senator."
Hawley hasn't made any public statements since formal debate began earlier today.
UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt calls the events at the Capitol complex "shameful." Blunt previously indicated he wouldn't vote to throw out any Electoral College votes.
The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 2:09 p.m.: The Senate, where Missouri Republicans Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt are members, is apparently back under the control of the police.
The police seem to have taken back control of the Senate side— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: The District of Columbia will have a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern time tonight.
DC mayor issued curfew order. pic.twitter.com/RZBzGuJ7z5— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: Tear gas has been deployed inside the US Capitol building. Protestors are confirmed to be inside. CNN is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.
UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: A congressional staffer inside the Longworth House Office Building says the building is locked down.
"Very tense, lot of unknown," the staffer said.
Per a source on the ground: The Longworth House Office Building is locked down, but everyone is safe. @newspressnow— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 1:22 P.M.: CSPAN is reporting protestors have breached the Capitol building. Some media reports indicate Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.
BOTH houses are now in recess. CSPAN reporting that protestors have entered the building.— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021
UPDATE 1:06 p.m.:
.@PatToomey (R-PA), is speaking now in Pennsylvania. He's speaking *against* the objection.— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
He adds that he plans to speak again with Sen. Hawley (@HawleyMO) objects to his state. #ElectoralCollege
Some Republicans in Congress are forcing debate on Electoral College objections, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.
We're following the proceedings, with a keen eye towards area legislators.
Today I have the opportunity and the obligation to speak for my constituents and to object during the electoral college certification. I look forward to the debate— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 6, 2021
"Sadly a small band of Republican objectors may darken the view of our Democracy today," Schumer says. #ElectoralCollege— Matt Hoffmann (@NPNowHoffmann) January 6, 2021
Right wing protestors are apparently skirmishing with police officers outside the Capitol building. Multiple buildings have been evacuated.
I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this.— Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021