UPDATE 5:44 p.m.: Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house, says Congress will reconvene tonight to continue counting Electoral College votes despite today's mob infiltrating the Capitol building and into the legislative chambers. The joint session will apparently reconvene at 7 p.m. central time.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m.: The Missouri Democratic Party issued a statement, blasting Hawley's decision to object to some of the electoral college votes.

UPDATE 5:08 p.m.: National Guard has been activated to the Capitol Building. President Donald Trump sent out another tweet, although it cannot be shared. He claimed the election was a landslide win and was stolen from him, something that has not been proven in court.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m.: Cori Bush, a Missouri Democratic representative, is apparently calling for the expulsion of House members who objected to the Electoral College vote. That would include Sam Graves, a Republican who represents Northwest Missouri.

UPDATE 3:21 p.m.: In a video message, President Trump says "you have to go home," but starts with the incorrect claim that the election was "stolen" from him.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m: During his national address, Biden said he wasn't concerned about his upcoming inauguration on January 20.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.: President-elect Joe Biden is calling for peace on national television, and he's challenging President Trump to do the same.

UPDATE 3:06 p.m.: Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall released a statement on the violence at the US Capitol. Marshall previously said he would object to some Electoral College votes.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: Harrowing images from inside the House chamber, where a congressman and a police officer hold back a protestor.

UPDATE 2:56 p.m.: Democratic leaders in Congress are calling for President Trump to demand protestors leave the Capitol complex.

UPDATE 2:54 p.m.: Protestors have apparently breached the Kansas Statehouse, KMBC reports.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Capitol police apparently fired a shot inside the Capitol building. Some media outlets are reporting a woman was shot and is in critical condition.

UPDATE 2:36 p.m.: Missouri Republican Representative Sam Graves issued a statement on Facebook.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Jason Kander, former Democratic Missouri Secretary of State, blasted Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Twitter.

"Whatever story you’re telling yourself to absolve yourself, Josh Hawley, is bull**** and you know it," he said. "Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting, Senator."

Hawley hasn't made any public statements since formal debate began earlier today.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt calls the events at the Capitol complex "shameful." Blunt previously indicated he wouldn't vote to throw out any Electoral College votes.

UPDATE 2:09 p.m.: The Senate, where Missouri Republicans Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt are members, is apparently back under the control of the police.

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: The District of Columbia will have a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern time tonight.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: Tear gas has been deployed inside the US Capitol building. Protestors are confirmed to be inside. CNN is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: A congressional staffer inside the Longworth House Office Building says the building is locked down.

"Very tense, lot of unknown," the staffer said.

UPDATE 1:22 P.M.: CSPAN is reporting protestors have breached the Capitol building. Some media reports indicate Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated.

UPDATE 1:06 p.m.:

Some Republicans in Congress are forcing debate on Electoral College objections, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

We're following the proceedings, with a keen eye towards area legislators.

Right wing protestors are apparently skirmishing with police officers outside the Capitol building. Multiple buildings have been evacuated.