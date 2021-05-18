LIST: House members who said they were vaccinated against Covid-19

Mask mandates may be being lifted across the country, but not in the United States House of Representatives.
In a memo sent to members Monday, the Office of the Attending Physician wrote to remind members that masks are still required.
"Extra precautions are necessary given the substantial number of partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, and vaccine-indeterminate individuals," the letter read. "These measure allow for all participants to be treated in the same fashion without displaying any unique identification feature that would separate individuals based on their vaccination or health status."
CNN has confirmed that 219 of the 219 House Democrats say they have received the Covid-19 vaccination, and 95 of the 211 Republicans say they are vaccinated.
The total membership of the House Republican conference has changed from 212 to 211 to reflect the resignation of Rep. Steve Stivers from the House of Representatives.
One hundred and eleven Republican offices did not respond to multiple CNN inquires about the members' vaccination status.
The list of the members who told CNN they are vaccinated is below:
House Democrats: 219 of 219
- Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina
- Rep. Pete Aguilar of California
- Rep. Colin Allred of Texas
- Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts
- Rep. Cynthia Axne of Iowa
- Rep. Nanette Barragán of California
- Rep. Karen Bass of California
- Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
- Rep. Ami Bera of California
- Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
- Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. of Georgia
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
- Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon
- Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
- Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland
- Rep. Julia Brownley of California
- Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
- Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois
- Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina
- Rep. Salud Carbajal of California
- Rep. Tony Cárdenas of California
- Rep. André Carson of Indiana
- Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana
- Rep. Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii
- Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois
- Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida
- Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas
- Rep. Judy Chu of California
- Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
- Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
- Rep. Yvette D. Clarke of New York
- Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri
- Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina
- Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
- Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia
- Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
- Rep. Luis Correa of California
- Rep. Jim Costa of California
- Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut
- Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota
- Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida
- Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
- Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
- Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas
- Rep. Danny K. Davis of Illinois
- Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon
- Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado
- Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro of Connecticut
- Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington
- Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
- Rep. Val Demings of Florida
- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
- Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
- Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan
- Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas
- Rep. Michael Doyle of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Rep. Anna G. Eshoo of California
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
- Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Lizzie Fletcher of Texas
- Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
- Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida
- Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
- Rep. John Garamendi of California
- Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García of Illinois
- Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
- Rep. Jared Golden of Maine
- Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
- Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
- Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
- Rep. Al Green of Texas
- Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
- Rep. Josh Harder of California
- Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
- Rep. Brian Higgins of New York
- Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut
- Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
- Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland
- Rep. Jared Huffman of California
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
- Rep. Sara Jacobs of California
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
- Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas
- Rep. Henry C. "Hank" Jr. Johnson of Georgia
- Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
- Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele of Hawaii
- Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio
- Rep. William Keating of Massachusetts
- Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
- Rep. Ro Khanna of California
- Rep. Daniel Kildee of Michigan
- Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington
- Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey
- Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin
- Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
- Rep. Ann Kuster of New Hampshire
- Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island
- Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington
- Rep. John B. Larson of Connecticut
- Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
- Rep. Al Lawson of Florid
- Rep. Barbara Lee of California
- Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada
- Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico
- Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan
- Rep. Mike Levin of California
- Rep. Ted Lieu of California
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California
- Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California
- Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia
- Rep. Stephen F. Lynch of Massachusetts
- Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
- Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
- Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York
- Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina
- Rep. Doris O. Matsui of California
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
- Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota
- Rep. A. Donald McEachin of Virginia
- Rep. James McGovern of Massachusetts
- Rep. Jerry McNerney of California
- Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York
- Rep. Grace Meng of New York
- Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
- Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin
- Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York
- Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
- Rep. Frank J. Mrvan of Indiana
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
- Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
- Rep. Grace Napolitano of California
- Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts
- Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
- Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
- Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey
- Rep. Tom O'Halleran of Arizona
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey
- Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California
- Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
- Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey
- Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey
- Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California
- Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
- Rep. Scott Peters of California
- Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota
- Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine
- Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin
- Rep. Katie Porter of California
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Rep. David Price of North Carolina
- Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
- Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
- Rep. Deborah K. Ross of North Carolina
- Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California
- Rep. Raul Ruiz of California
- Rep. C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland
- Rep. Bobby L. Rush of Illinois
- Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
- Rep. Linda Sánchez of California
- Rep. John P. Sarbanes of Maryland
- Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
- Rep. Adam Schiff of California
- Rep. Bradley Schneider of Illinois
- Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon
- Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington
- Rep. David Scott of Georgia
- Rep. Robert C. Scott of Virginia
- Rep. Terri A. Sewell of Alabama
- Rep. Brad Sherman of California
- Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey
- Rep. Albio Sires of New Jersey
- Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
- Rep. Adam Smith of Washington
- Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
- Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia
- Rep. Jackie Speier of California
- Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona
- Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan
- Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
- Rep. Thomas Suozzi of New York
- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
- Rep. Mark Takano of California
- Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi
- Rep. Mike Thompson of California
- Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Rep. Paul D. Tonko of New York
- Rep. Norma Torres of California
- Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
- Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts
- Rep. David Trone of Maryland
- Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
- Rep. Juan Vargas of California
- Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas
- Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas
- Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez of New York
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
- Rep. Maxine Waters of California
- Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
- Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont
- Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia
- Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
- Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
- Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky
House Republicans: 95 of 211
- Rep. Robert Aderholt of Alabama
- Rep. Rick Allen of Georgia
- Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada
- Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota
- Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska
- Rep. Troy Balderson of Ohio
- Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky
- Rep. Cliff Bentz of Oregon
- Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan
- Rep. Stephanie I. Bice of Oklahoma
- Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis of Florida
- Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas
- Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana
- Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina
- Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas
- Rep. Ken Calvert of California
- Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia
- Rep. John Carter of Texas
- Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
- Rep. Ben Cline of Virginia
- Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma
- Rep. James Comer of Kentucky
- Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas
- Rep. John R. Curtis of Utah
- Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee
- Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida
- Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina
- Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa
- Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota
- Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina
- Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin
- Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio
- Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez of Florida
- Rep. Paul A. Gosar of Arizona
- Rep. Kay Granger of Texas
- Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee
- Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi
- Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky
- Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma
- Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
- Rep. French Hill of Arkansas
- Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina
- Rep. Darrell Issa of California
- Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York
- Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota
- Rep. David Joyce of Ohio
- Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania
- Rep. John Katko of New York
- Rep. Young Kim of California
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
- Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee
- Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois
- Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado
- Rep. Robert E. Latta of Ohio
- Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana
- Rep. Billy Long of Missouri
- Rep. Frank Lucas of Oklahoma
- Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California
- Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas
- Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina
- Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
- Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa
- Rep. Carol Miller of West Virginia
- Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan
- Rep. Blake D. Moore of Utah
- Rep. Gregory Francis Murphy of North Carolina
- Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina
- Rep. Jay Obernolte of California
- Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi
- Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama
- Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana
- Rep. Tom Reed of New York
- Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington
- Rep. Harold Rogers of Kentucky
- Rep. John W. Rose of Tennessee
- Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina
- Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia
- Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas
- Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana
- Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah
- Rep. Van Taylor of Texas
- Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York
- Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
- Rep. David Valadao of California
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
- Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri
- Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan
- Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana
- Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio
- Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas
- Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina
- Rep. Robert J. Wittman of Virginia
- Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas
- Rep. Don Young of Alaska
Non-voting House members:
- R.C. Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico, Republican
- Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia, Democrat
- Del. Stacey Plaskett of Virgin Islands, Democrat
- Del. Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa, Republican
- Del. Gregorio Sablan of Northern Mariana Islands, Democrat
- Del. Michael F. Q. San Nicolas of Guam, Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.