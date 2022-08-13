The US Food and Drug Administration defended the federal government's recent decision to stretch out its limited supply of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine by giving individuals smaller doses using a different method of injection, pointing out in a letter to the company that manufactures the vaccine that a 2015 clinical study showed "a very similar immune response" to the new method as well as the previously used one.

In a letter Friday to Bavarian Nordic CEO Paul Chaplin, two top FDA officials responded to concerns Chaplin had raised earlier this week. They wrote that the agency recently determined that the benefits of stretching its limited supply of the two-dose Jynneos vaccine by giving individuals smaller doses outweighed the known possible risks.

