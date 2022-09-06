A lawyer for a Russian man accused of money laundering who was extradited to the US last month has lobbied Moscow to include his client in prisoner exchange negotiations with the US government.

The "only thing that can save" Alexander Vinnik, who US authorities allege ran a $4 billion cryptocurrency exchange that did business with ransomware gangs, is if the Russian government negotiates a prisoner swap with the US, Frédéric Bélot, Vinnik's lawyer in France, said in a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov obtained by CNN.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting

