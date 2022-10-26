Lawsuit filed to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes in Arizona

The Arizona League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit on October 25 targeting groups that they say are conspiring to intimidate voters in Arizona through "Operation Drop Box." Fences are pictured here at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center.

The Arizona chapter of the League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit in federal court late Tuesday targeting groups and individuals that they say are conspiring to intimidate voters in Arizona through a coordinated effort known as "Operation Drop Box."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the League in the US District Court for the District of Arizona by a group known as Protect Democracy. It is the second recent lawsuit filed in federal court targeting the conduct of individuals -- some of whom are armed -- who have been staking out and filming voters at ballot drop boxes in Arizona.

