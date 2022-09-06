Lawmakers are returning to Washington after the August recess for a pre-midterm elections sprint when preventing a government shutdown will be their top legislative item, but positioning before voters go to the polls will be their driving political priority.

The political environment has shifted in the weeks since Congress left town, impacted by the Supreme Court's decision on abortion rights, a batch of legislative wins for Democrats earlier in the summer and signs the inflation-laden economy is improving. Democrats are now far more confident they can stem expected losses in President Joe Biden's first midterm elections. They are hopeful they can retain majority control in the Senate, while preventing Republicans from gaining a broad majority in the House.

CNN's Manu Raju, Annie Grayer and Betsy Klein contributed.

