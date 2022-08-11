The professional association that advocates for federal law enforcement agents warned members of the US Secret Service Tuesday that their personal phone numbers the agency recently released "will likely be used" in a criminal investigation, according to a copy of a letter sent to agents and obtained by CNN.

Last week, CNN reported that the personal cell phone numbers of Secret Service agents had been provided to government oversight bodies probing January 6. The decision to hand over agents' personal phone numbers is highly unusual and came after weeks of scrutiny over deleted Secret Service text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021.

