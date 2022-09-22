Russia's foreign minister was absent from the chamber as his country faced wide rebuke from the United States and others for its war in Ukraine at a UN Security Council meeting, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning fellow diplomats "the very international order we've gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes."

"We cannot -- we will not -- allow President Putin to get away with it," Blinken said in remarks at the meeting Thursday, held during the UN General Assembly's high level week.

