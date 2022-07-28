Kremlin says 'so far, there is no agreement' on proposed US prisoner swap

Former Soviet military officer and arms trafficking suspect Viktor Bout is seen here in November 2010 in White Plains, New York. The Kremlin said on July 28 that "so far, there is no agreement" on a proposed US prisoner swap.

 U.S. Department of Justice/Getty Images

The Kremlin said Thursday that "so far, there is no agreement" on a possible offer by the US to release convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout and secure the release of US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

"So far, there is no agreement on this issue," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with journalists when asked about the offer.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

