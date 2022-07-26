Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said Tuesday he is seeing some positive developments out of the Justice Department's investigation into the riot.

Kinzinger was speaking to CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day" after it was revealed that Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, confirmed that he testified last week in front of a grand jury investigating the insurrection.

