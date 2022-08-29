About $4 million in federal funding intended for housing assistance in Kentucky was stolen after someone directed that money to a private bank account, officials of the City of Lexington said.

Lexington officials discovered the theft late last week when the intended recipient of the funds, the nonprofit Community Action Council, reported not receiving the money, according to a news release from the city. Lexington officials have asked local police to investigate the incident.

