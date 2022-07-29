Kellyanne Conway meets with House Republicans in McCarthy's office

Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, had a breakfast meeting on July 29 with a group of House Republicans in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's office.

 Getty Images, Reuters

multiple GOP sources told CNN.

The topic of discussion: the policy task forces that McCarthy created last summer to start sketching out a legislative agenda for if Republicans recapture the majority. GOP lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on their policy messaging document, which is expected to be unveiled in September so that members can run on it in the fall.

