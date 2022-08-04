Republicans in Arizona have chosen Kari Lake, the former television journalist who has become a leading voice behind former President Donald Trump's lies about election fraud, as their nominee for governor, CNN projects.

Lake, who was endorsed by Trump, will defeat Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the state Board of Regents and the establishment GOP favorite, who was supported by outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.

