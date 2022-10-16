Arizona Republican Kari Lake would not commit Sunday to accepting the results of her upcoming election for governor if she loses.

"I'm going to win the election, and I will accept that result," the GOP nominee told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" after being asked three times whether she would accept the election's outcome. Lake dodged the question the first two times.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

