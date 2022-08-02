Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state in the nation to let voters weigh in on abortion since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The closely watched vote offers the first popular look at voter sentiment in the wake of the decision striking down Roe, which eliminated a federal right to abortion and sent the matter back to the states. It could also provide an indication of voter enthusiasm over the issue, which has risen to become a top focus in the midterms, particularly among Democrats.

CNN's Nick Valencia and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.

