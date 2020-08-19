Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention, where she will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants as one that can resonate with all Americans as she makes the case for electing Joe Biden.

She will say that she and Biden are committed to "a vision of our nation as a beloved community -- where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love." And one where Americans may not "agree on every detail" but are "united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect," according to excerpted remarks released ahead of her speech.

Harris will formally become the first Black and South Asian woman ever nominated to a major presidential party ticket.

In her own presidential campaign last year, the California senator often argued that President Donald Trump's tactics have torn the nation apart as he forced the separation of families at the border, vilified immigrants, fired career civil servants and excoriated his political opponents. She and the former vice president, she plans to say, will restore the principles of inclusion and opportunity for all Americans, regardless of race or class.

Under Trump's presidency, many Americans feel adrift in the "constant chaos," alone because of the President's "callousness" and afraid of "the incompetence," Harris will say.

"We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together -- Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous -- to achieve the future we collectively want," Harris plans to say, according to excerpts from her remarks. "We must elect Joe Biden."

Harris will be joined on the program by some of the nation's most prominent women, including Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who, like Harris, competed against Biden for the 2020 nomination.

Clinton will reflect on her 2016 run for the presidency as she urges voters not to be discouraged by Trump's assault on mail-in-voting or his administration's efforts to undermine the post office.

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted,'" Clinton will say, according to her prepared remarks.

"Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

Former President Barack Obama will also make the case for his former vice president in what will be a sharp rebuke of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the presidency in general.

The former President will argue that Trump has shown no interest in "finding common ground," or "using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends."

"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't," Obama will say, according to excerpts of his remarks. "The consequences of that failure are severe: 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone, our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."

Obama will acknowledge that many voters have already made up their minds and will speak to voters who are questioning whether they should vote at all, outlining why he believes Biden will make a good president. Though the two men did not know one another well when Obama chose Biden as his running mate, he will say that they became as close as brothers over the past 12 years.

"Joe and I came from different places and different generations. But what I quickly came to admire about him is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief," Obama will say. "Joe's a man who learned early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him: 'No one's better than you, but you're better than nobody.'"

