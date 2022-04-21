wire Kamala Harris' chief of staff heading for the exit By Jeremy Diamond, CNN Apr 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vice President Kamala Harris' chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is leaving her position this spring, a White House official told CNN Thursday.Flournoy is slated to be replaced by Lorraine Voles, the veteran Democratic communications strategist who joined Harris' office as an adviser last summer.Flournoy is the latest in a long string of departures from the vice president's office, which has been shaken up multiple times in recent months.The Washington Post first reported news of Flournoy's exit. This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety St. Joseph woman injured in crash on I-29 +2 Public Safety Number of fires soaring above recent statistics 1:50 Local News St. Joseph couple finds lost love letters through Facebook 0:51 Government Social Welfare Board receives majority of funds from city More Local News → 1:32 Wet & Warm Thursday 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos National Video Safe haven providing basic essentials for Ukrainian refugees Tn Exchange CNN travels with Ukrainian IED team hunting for land mines National Video RAW: FAUCI ON VACCINES & KIDS UNDER THE AGE OF 5
