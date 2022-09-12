Kagan calls leak of draft opinion overturning Roe 'horrible' and expects investigation update by month's end

Associate Justice Elena Kagan stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. Kagan called the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade last term "horrible" and said she expects justices to be given a status update by the end of the month on an investigation into the leak.

 Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Pool

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan called the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade last term "horrible" and said she expects justices to be given a status update by the end of the month on an investigation into the leak.

"I don't know anything. I suspect my colleagues don't know anything, except for the chief justice maybe, about what the investigation has turned up if anything," she said of Chief Justice John Roberts and the probe he launched late last spring. But she called the leak "shocking" and an "obvious, blatant violation of the court's rules.

